Iraqi parliament approves government composition

The Iraqi parliament approved the composition of the government, which was proposed by PM candidate Mustafa al-Kazemi, RT reported referring to Sky News Arabia.
The MP approved the list of government, with the exception of several candidates.
On March 2, the acting PM, Adel Abdul Mahdi, announced his final resignation and proposed holding snap parliamentary elections on December 4 after the unsuccessful attempt of the candidate for this position, Tawfiq Allawi, to receive a vote of confidence in the new Cabinet.