Armenia National Security Service chief to step down?

North-South Road Corridor project’s works in southern Armenia to be transferred to Italian company

Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh

Armenia premier does not say what he was discussing with opposition party leader

Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic

Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia

No prisoner in Armenia tests positive for COVID-19

European officials politicize unrecognized states issue, Artsakh Ombudsman claims

Armenia PM wearing face mask to parliament session

Artsakh Ombudsman: Rights of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan violated by international community

Armenia ex-official, former MP dies

PM Pashinyan and Bright Armenia party head hold meeting in parliament

Artsakh Ombudsman proposes to create commission to study army incidents

Justice minister: Final draft constitutional amendments in Armenia will be presented next year

Latest COVID-19 casualties in Armenia were 78 and 66 years old

Karabakh President bestows high state awards upon group of army soldiers, veterans

Presidential elections in Poland postponed

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,884 in Armenia, 2 new deaths reported

Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian to become General Counsel of Office of Director of National Intelligence

Armenian woman shot dead in Beirut

Israeli Supreme Court approves Netanyahu and Gantz's alliance

Logic of social aid to population in need should be changed, Artsakh Ombudsman says

Armenia MP tests negative for COVID-19

Armenian Harutyun Sanli dies of COVID-19 in Istanbul

Armenia parliament continues debates on implementation of government's 2019 program

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State: US deeply involved in ensuring course of Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue

Iraqi parliament approves government composition

Newspaper: Armenia parliament is disinfected

Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs to find ex-official’s son at any cost

Pompeo does not rule out US will offer alternative to WHO

Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM to be called to National Security Service

Newspaper: State of emergency in Armenia to be extended on May 14

Armenian MP tested for COVID-19, to get results tomorrow

168.am: Argishti Kyaramyan's appointment may lead to riot at National Security Service

Armenia's Galaxy Group starts petition on change.org

Armenian startup creators working on transporting Armenia citizens to homeland via charter flights

Artur Vanetsyan: Homeland Development Fund's board held its first session

17 people charged, 4 detained under case of Gavar incident

Armenia FM gives diplomatic response to question about Lavrov's statement

Many cars partially under water due to downpour in Yerevan

Armenia Consulate General in Rostov-na-Don addresses citizens subject to military call-up

Armenian official: Development of Gyumri is one of government's priorities

Armenia minister calls on citizens to plan vacation in country this year

Armenian economy minister: There was no shortage of jobs in March

Assistant to Armenian MP tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia PM: I don't know anything about 550,000 unregistered workers

Armenia PM, MP get into dispute about situation in education sector

Armenia State Supervision Service deputy head now performing duties of head

Edward Fitzgerald: Alternatives to imprisonment must be applied for Robert Kocharyan

France-Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry concerned over illegal activities against ex-official’s son

PM Pashinyan's remarks at Armenian parliament, COVID-19 situation update in Armenia, 06.05.20 digest

China urges US not to use tariff threats as weapons

Armenian deputy PM: Government will assist Yerevan city hall in acquiring new vehicles

Armen Sarkissian meets Armenian Human Rights Defender

Armenian and Russian FMs speak about peaceful process of Karabakh conflict

RBC: Russian billionaire Dmitry Bosov commits suicide

Armenia not present in European aviation market to lose it, deputy PM says

Minister says no reason to believe that COVID-19 appeared in Armenia before March

Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia agree to open borders for citizens' movement

Deputy PM: EASA's shared deficiencies in Armenia's aviation field accumulated for decades

Russian culture minister tests positive for COVID-19

Armenian minister: Citizens who don't receive the full amount of social support must apply for the 2nd time

Putin reports Russian PM's health condition

No one can intimidate Armenian authorities: Nikol Pashinyan speaks on position of parties on Karabakh issue

Saakashvili confirms his appointment to Ukraine's National Reforms Council

Armenian FM: Yerevan-Moscow cooperation has a very busy agenda

Head of Armenian ruling party's faction on cases of evasion of criminal liability

Turkish lira drops to historic lows

Over AMD 16 billion allocated in 2019 to implement infrastructure programs in Armenia's communities, minister says

Armenian MP: Referendum peremptory as long as there is parliament decision

Armenia premier: We need to form new patrol service

Artsakh President hands state awards to Defense Army's military personnel

Memorandum of Artsakh MFA disseminated in UN

PM: Armenia must apply mechanism for universal declaration of income and assets

Dollar rise continues in Armenia

Armenia PM assures that relations with Russia are at good and high level

Pashinyan: Armenian government not going to provide nitrate and diesel fuel to villagers

Armenia PM: Police department head organized thefts to receive reward

PM: Armenian citizens required to comply with law and imposed restrictions

Armenian opposition MP: PM is director of National Security Service in Armenia

Gyumri infectious disease hospital treats 76 COVID-19 patients

Armenia PM: Gonzalo Sanchez Higuain had come to make investments, now property is state-owned

Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province has new police chief

PM: There are traitors in Armenia judicial, law enforcement systems

Armenian PM: Government is fighting against a criminal subculture to prevent growth of crime

Armenian opposition MP: Amendments to law on political parties won't change anything

Armenia committee is set up to prepare, organize state events

Armenia Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer has new deputy

Armenia and Belarus FMs hold phone talk

Armenia PM to law-enforcement authorities: Government can't be cheated on

Health minister: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are hooked up to ventilators

Premier: There are 620,905 jobs in Armenia

Armenia PM: Diplomatic corps still hasn't fully adapted to new rules of the game

Armenia PM: National Security Service deputy director's appointment was political decision

PM on environment minister’s dismissal: Not all tasks have been performed or underperformed

EU enters 'the deepest economic recession in its history', Paolo Gentiloni says

Trump on COVID-19 deaths in US: I don't sleep at night thinking about it

Judge grants request for arrest of Armenian ex-ambassador to Vatikan

PM: Gazprom strives to make its subsidiary in Armenia more competitive