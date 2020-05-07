Armenia MP tests negative for COVID-19

YEREVAN. – Yesterday, a number of media outlets touched upon the topic of the spread of COVID-19 in the National Assembly (NA); my name was circulated, for which I present this explanation. Nazeli Baghdasaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, wrote about this on her Facebook page on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, some media outlets, violating ethics, mentioned yesterday the personal data of my assistant, and stressed that she was the infected person in the NA.
I have already received the result to my [coronavirus] test, it is negative,” Baghdasaryan added, in particular.