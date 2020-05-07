News
Thursday
May 07
Armenia MP tests negative for COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Yesterday, a number of media outlets touched upon the topic of the spread of COVID-19 in the National Assembly (NA); my name was circulated, for which I present this explanation. Nazeli Baghdasaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, wrote about this on her Facebook page on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, some media outlets, violating ethics, mentioned yesterday the personal data of my assistant, and stressed that she was the infected person in the NA.

I have already received the result to my [coronavirus] test, it is negative,” Baghdasaryan added, in particular.
Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic
200.000 drams were transferred to the account of each of one thousand of medical workers in Yerevan and the regions of RA...
 Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Accordingly, respective grants will be provided to high-tech businesses…
 No prisoner in Armenia tests positive for COVID-19
The minister noted not a single prisoner in Armenia had a COVID-19 infection...
 Armenia PM wearing face mask to parliament session
Pashinyan’s assistant is also wearing a mask…
 Latest COVID-19 casualties in Armenia were 78 and 66 years old
Two more deaths were registered yesterday when the patients had tested positive for coronavirus...
