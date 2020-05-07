News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh Ombudsman presents report on human rights situation in 2019
Artsakh Ombudsman presents report on human rights situation in 2019
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan presented Thursday on the annual report on the results of activities for 2019 and the state of human rights during an online press conference.

Beglaryan noted that one of the main functions of the Ombudsman’s office is the consideration of appeals and applications, monitoring the situation of human rights, children, and the observance of rights in prisons. 

The appeals are divided into groups: 234 appeals were received in 2019, which is significantly more than in 2018.

About 30% of complaints received a positive decision, however, given that not all complaints are included in the functions of the Ombudsman, the number is increasing.

 Beglaryan noted the low legal literacy of the population, urging state bodies to conduct more information work. The Ombudsman, in turn, will contribute to improving the legal literacy of the population. 

According to him,  he made four foreign visits, while the state paid only for one visit. Other visits have been assisted by the diaspora. 

The ombudsman’s office monitors the situation on the line of contact with Azerbaijan. The Ombudsman intends to make an extraordinary report on the violation of human rights by Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Artsakh Ombudsman proposes to create commission to study army incidents
“I believe that it is necessary to create a permanent professional commission under the defense ministry...
 Karabakh President bestows high state awards upon group of army soldiers, veterans
In connection with the Victory Holiday, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi...
 Logic of social aid to population in need should be changed, Artsakh Ombudsman says
The poverty level in 2018-19 was above 20%...
 Artsakh President hands state awards to Defense Army's military personnel
The president got acquainted with the living conditions of the military...
 May 9 festivities are canceled in Artsakh
The Commandant issued a call ahead of the triple holiday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos