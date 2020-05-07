2,253 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Turkey: Minister announces 2nd phase of life during pandemic

A total of 2,253 new COVID-19 cases have recorded in Turkey and the minister has announced the second phase of life during the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, 64 people died from COVID -19, so the death toll has reached 3,584, TRT reported.

The total number of people who recovered was 78,202.

Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca said the COVID-19 spread in the country has been taken under control. According to the minister, the first stage of the fight against coronavirus has ended in Turkey.

He said that it is now possible to make some changes to the daily pandemic management policy.

Koca added that two basic rules apply: wear a mask outside and maintain social distancing. "We will increase the number of tests," he noted.