Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,884 in Armenia, 2 new deaths reported

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday 11am, a total of 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Overall, 2,884 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Thursday morning.
A total of 28,017 tests—1,186 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,648 people—an increase by 48 in one day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 1,285 COVID-19 patients—50 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 42 others—increased by 2—have died in Armenia from the disease.
Two more persons who were diagnosed with the coronavirus have died of other illnesses. There are now a total of 9 such cases in the country.