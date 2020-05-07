Logic of social aid to population in need should be changed, Artsakh Ombudsman says

The poverty level in Artsakh remains quite high, said Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan during an online press conference, presenting an annual report on 2019 activities and the state of human rights.
According to him, the poverty level in 2018-19 was above 20%. Unemployment is also at a fairly high level, while the income is low.
As Beglaryan noted, there are concrete proposals from the point of view of management reforms to increase social aid.
According to him, it is necessary to change the general logic of social aid. Direct financial aid is being provided and it is necessary to apply a phased concept of human development: to assess the condition, to conduct targeted programs for the development of opportunities.