Karabakh President bestows high state awards upon group of army soldiers, veterans
Karabakh President bestows high state awards upon group of army soldiers, veterans
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

In connection with the Victory Holiday, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi, President Bako Sahakyan signed a number of decrees.

A group of Defense Army servicemen and veterans of the Artsakh Liberation Struggle were awarded with high state awards for bravery and courage shown during the battles for the defense of the Homeland and substantial contribution to the defense of the Motherland, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

For active and fruitful work, significant contribution to ensuring the development and security of the Artsakh Republic, a group of devotees of the state system and various spheres were awarded with high state awards and titles.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
