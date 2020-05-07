Armenia PM wearing face mask to parliament session

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is wearing a face mask to Thursday’s National Assembly debates on the performance of the 2019 program of the government.
The video shows that Nairi Sargsyan, the Prime Minister's assistant, is also wearing a mask.
To note, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, has self-isolated since Tuesday, as she had had contact with a person who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.
The MP took a coronavirus test on Wednesday, and she informed on Thursday that the test had come back negative.