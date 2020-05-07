News
CSTO PA calls on defending historical truth about WWII
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO) has called on defending the historical truth about the Second World War, as reported on the website of the CSTO.

The relevant decision was signed by Head of the PA CSTO, Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

“The endeavors made during the war that took the lives of more than 27,000,000 sons of the nation will always be in the memories of the generations. Our more than 1,000,000 soldiers sacrificed their lives to liberate Europe from the enslavement of the Nazis,” the text of the decision reads.

The PA has also called on disallowing “disrespect towards the tombs of the participants of the struggle against Nazism, vandalism against the monuments to Soviet soldiers, persecution against veterans and disrespect towards the honor of those who fell.”

“It is our common duty to preserve the memory of the Great Victory, which unites all nations that scored a victory over Nazism together. The unity of the entire international community is important for an effective struggle against the rebirth of Nazism,” the text reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
