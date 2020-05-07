News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Latest COVID-19 casualties in Armenia were 78 and 66 years old
Latest COVID-19 casualties in Armenia were 78 and 66 years old
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

As of May 7, 11:00 AM, 2884 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Armenia with 1,185 recoveries and 42 deaths. 1,648 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment, the Armenian health ministry tweeted.

"In total, 28,017 tests have been completed. Thus, we have 102 new cases and 50 recoveries."

"Regarding the latest death cases, the 78 and 66-year-old male patients had pre-existing chronic diseases. Two more deaths were registered yesterday when the patients had tested positive for coronavirus, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such deaths is nine."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic
200.000 drams were transferred to the account of each of one thousand of medical workers in Yerevan and the regions of RA...
 Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Accordingly, respective grants will be provided to high-tech businesses…
 No prisoner in Armenia tests positive for COVID-19
The minister noted not a single prisoner in Armenia had a COVID-19 infection...
 Armenia PM wearing face mask to parliament session
Pashinyan’s assistant is also wearing a mask…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,884 in Armenia, 2 new deaths reported
A total of 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos