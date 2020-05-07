Javelin Joint Venture completes 1st F-Model missile production

The Javelin™ Joint Venture team, a partnership of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) completed the first production Javelin F-Model (FGM-148F) missile, Lockheed Martin's website reported.
“The F-Model combines multiple features such as blast fragmentation and high-explosive anti-tank into a single warhead,” said David Pantano, Javelin Joint Venture vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director. “We’re helping prepare our warfighters for any mission by reducing the need for different rounds for different targets.”
With orders for over 45,000 Javelin missiles, the system is expected to be in the US military’s operational inventory through 2050.