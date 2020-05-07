News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh Ombudsman proposes to create commission to study army incidents
Artsakh Ombudsman proposes to create commission to study army incidents
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan has proposed to create a commission to study the causes of incidents in the army. 

His remarks came on Thursday during the online press conference, as he was presenting an annual report on the results of activities for 2019 and the state of human rights.

According to him, the ombudsman’s office analyzed some cases of suicide and incidents, and there are certain proposals. However, there will be new proposals after more in-depth research. 

“I believe that it is necessary to create a permanent professional commission under the defense ministry, possibly even with the participation of public organizations” Beglaryan noted. 

The Ombudsman has also praised the work in providing water for combat positions and the introduction of a new nutrition system.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Karabakh President bestows high state awards upon group of army soldiers, veterans
In connection with the Victory Holiday, the 28th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi...
 Logic of social aid to population in need should be changed, Artsakh Ombudsman says
The poverty level in 2018-19 was above 20%...
 Artsakh President hands state awards to Defense Army's military personnel
The president got acquainted with the living conditions of the military...
 May 9 festivities are canceled in Artsakh
The Commandant issued a call ahead of the triple holiday…
 Artsakh defense minister holds meeting
The current and upcoming set of tasks of general army importance were discussed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos