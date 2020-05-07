Artsakh Ombudsman proposes to create commission to study army incidents

Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan has proposed to create a commission to study the causes of incidents in the army.
His remarks came on Thursday during the online press conference, as he was presenting an annual report on the results of activities for 2019 and the state of human rights.
According to him, the ombudsman’s office analyzed some cases of suicide and incidents, and there are certain proposals. However, there will be new proposals after more in-depth research.
“I believe that it is necessary to create a permanent professional commission under the defense ministry, possibly even with the participation of public organizations” Beglaryan noted.
The Ombudsman has also praised the work in providing water for combat positions and the introduction of a new nutrition system.