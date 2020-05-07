News
Thursday
May 07
News
Brothers transferred to hospital with cut-pierced wounds in Yerevan
Brothers transferred to hospital with cut-pierced wounds in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shamshyan.com reports that yesterday at around 11:40 p.m. Izmirlian Medical Center called the police station in a district of Yerevan and reported that two citizens were transferred to the medical center five minutes apart, adding that one of them was diagnosed with “two cut-pierced wounds on the back” and the other was diagnosed with “wounds on the head and on back of head”. Police found out that the injured parties were 25-year-old Karlen Nubaryan and 26-year-old Rafik Nubaryan from Kanaker district of Yerevan. Police also found out that the specified citizens were transferred to the medical center from a gorge in the mentioned district.

A report is being prepared, and a forensic medical expert examination has been designated upon the decision of the investigator conducting an inquest. Police of the Arabkir district are trying to find out how the specified citizens received bodily injuries. According to the source, the Nubaryans are brothers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
