Armenia justice minister: Government took some actions to fight against corruption in 2019

The government took some actions to fight against corruption at the institutional level. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan said during a discussion on the report on the course of implementation of the government’s program in parliament today.
According to him, in October 2019, after large-scale discussions, the government approved the Anti-Corruption Strategy and the 2019-2020 Action Plan for Implementation of the Strategy.
“The key objective of the government is to establish institutional anti-corruption bodies and the sequence of actions for the fight against corruption,” Badasyan stated, adding that the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption has already been established.
The minister also mentioned that the future actions are aimed at introducing effective mechanisms to prevent corruption and added that mechanisms for adequate transparency and accountability have been introduced.