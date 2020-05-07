News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.97
EUR
519.8
RUB
6.48
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic
Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan allocated 200 million drams to the medical workers, who are saving thousands of lives at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

200.000 drams were transferred to the account of each of one thousand of medical workers in Yerevan and the regions of RA.

We recall that in March Mikael and Karen Vardanyan transferred another 100 million drams to the treasury account to support the prevention and treatment of coronavirus disease. More in video.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Accordingly, respective grants will be provided to high-tech businesses…
 No prisoner in Armenia tests positive for COVID-19
The minister noted not a single prisoner in Armenia had a COVID-19 infection...
 Armenia PM wearing face mask to parliament session
Pashinyan’s assistant is also wearing a mask…
 Latest COVID-19 casualties in Armenia were 78 and 66 years old
Two more deaths were registered yesterday when the patients had tested positive for coronavirus...
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,884 in Armenia, 2 new deaths reported
A total of 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos