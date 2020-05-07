Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic

Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan allocated 200 million drams to the medical workers, who are saving thousands of lives at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
200.000 drams were transferred to the account of each of one thousand of medical workers in Yerevan and the regions of RA.
We recall that in March Mikael and Karen Vardanyan transferred another 100 million drams to the treasury account to support the prevention and treatment of coronavirus disease. More in video.