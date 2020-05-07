Minister on Transparency International report on Armenia: This is exceptional indicator in Armenian history

One of the activities of the government in the fight against corruption was the creation of tools for the disclosure of corruption crimes and confiscation of property of illegal origin, said Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan on Thursday.
According to him, a draft law on confiscation of property of illegal origin has been developed and approved by the parliament.
Badasyan also noted that in the Transparency International report for 2019 it was noted that Armenia compared to the previous year improved its positions by 28 points at once, while the unit of the corruption perception index rose by seven points over the year.
"This is an exceptional indicator in the Armenian history," he noted.