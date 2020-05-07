YEREVAN. – A significant role has been assigned to the institution of "informers," so to speak, in detecting corruption crimes. Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan stated this Thursday in the National Assembly of Armenia, during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the government's 2019 program.
Thus, according to him, in 2019, an anonymous electronic network of "informers" was set up in Armenia, in which 220 reports were received last year about manifestations of corruption, and 28% of these reports were investigated by the competent authorities.
"Unfortunately, there is a prejudiced opinion to this day among our society about a similar measure," the minister stressed. "But we will continue to campaign in this direction."