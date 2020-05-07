Armenia parliament speaker attends videoconference on upcoming 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, shared on his Facebook page the video of his speech during the videoconference dedicated to the forthcoming 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War.
"During the videoconference dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War, I spoke about the heroic participation of the Armenian people in that war.
In response to the Azerbaijani speaker's unacceptable statement, I also referred to the activities of the great Armenian, Garegin Nzhdeh, and called on to study history better, before speaking," Mirzoyan also wrote.