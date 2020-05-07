News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker attends videoconference on upcoming 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War
Armenia parliament speaker attends videoconference on upcoming 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, shared on his Facebook page the video of his speech during the videoconference dedicated to the forthcoming 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War.

"During the videoconference dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War, I spoke about the heroic participation of the Armenian people in that war.

In response to the Azerbaijani speaker's unacceptable statement, I also referred to the activities of the great Armenian, Garegin Nzhdeh, and called on to study history better, before speaking," Mirzoyan also wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos