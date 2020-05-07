Armenia justice minister: Law on civil forfeiture of illegal assets to be in effect in 3-4 months

If any official in Armenia has purchased assets that are significantly more expensive than the assets he or she could have purchased with legitimate income, those assets will be forfeited. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan declared in response to parliamentarians’ questions during a discussion on the report on implementation of the 2019 Program of the Government.

The minister assured that even though the Ministry of Justice isn’t rushing, it is paying attention to the quality of these “efforts”. According to Badasyan, the people can have certain expectations from the law on civil forfeiture of illegal assets, but they need to take into consideration the time limits. The minister stated that if the law on civil forfeiture of illegal assets is signed by the President of Armenia, it will take three to four months for preparations, after which the law will be fully in effect.