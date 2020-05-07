Armenia improves position by 28 spots in Corruption Perceptions Index

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the government's report on the implementation of its program for 2019, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan presented the work done in the fight against corruption, on equality before the law, justice, and human rights in Armenia. This was reported by information and public relations department of the Ministry of Justice.
Also, Badasyan said that as a result of 2019, Armenia has improved its position by 28 spots in the Corruption Perceptions Index, which is unique in the history of the country.
He added that the Judicial Code has been adopted, which has been widely discussed and has received a positive conclusion from the Venice Commission.