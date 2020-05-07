News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian official: 133 children of orphanages to obtain apartments
Armenian official: 133 children of orphanages to obtain apartments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

In 2019, Armenia actively issued and approved certificates for children of orphanages to obtain apartments. The process of obtainment will end on December 30, 2020. This is what Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan said during a discussion on the report on implementation of the government’s 2019 Program in parliament today.

According to her, apartments will be provided to 300 children of orphanages. “The government had had obligations before them since 2003, and 133 beneficiaries have already been given certificates,” Batoyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos