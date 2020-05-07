News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia will use new funds for upgrading nuclear plant
Armenia will use new funds for upgrading nuclear plant
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia will attract new funds to upgrade the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant. The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Suren Papikyan, stated this at Thursday’s session of the parliament.

According to him, now the authorities intend to change the format of respective funding. "Armenia considers it right to attract new financial resources," Papikyan explained. "We are negotiating with our partners not to extend the agreement which had expired."

He reminded that the renovation works at the nuclear plant are being carried out with a loan of up to $270 million and a $30mn grant provided by Russia. "Earlier, it was planned to start the payments as of 2020, then that period was postponed for a year," the minister said. "But now there is a risk that the work will be delayed due to the spread of coronavirus. That’s why when the time comes to repay the loans, it is possible that the work will not be completed in full."

Suren Papikyan noted that Armenia has loans that it has received but has not used yet. According to the minister, these loans can be used to upgrade the nuclear plant.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia gets $9mn investment from diaspora
Construction officially began on the “Areg Energia” solar farm in Saravan region of Vayots Dzor Province…
 US to extend Iraq’s permit to import electricity from Iran for 120 days
"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi...
 PM: Gazprom strives to make its subsidiary in Armenia more competitive
This is understandable and acceptable for the authorities...
 Armenia records unprecedented decline in diesel prices, PM claims
Diesel fuel prices have reached AMD 280 in Armenia...
 Number of oil and gas rigs falls in April worldwide by almost a quarter
There were 2140 drilling rigs in April 2019...
 Reuters: Trump threatens Saudis with withdrawal of US troops if OPEC does not begin to cut oil production
The threat to destroy the 75-year-old strategic alliance was at the center of a campaign to pressure Riyadh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos