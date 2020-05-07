Armenia initiating process of involving potential labor migrants in construction work

The Armenian ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures initiated the process of involving potential labor migrants in construction work in the republic, minister Suren Papikyan said on Thursday.
In this regard, according to him, he instructed the governors to take steps to identify the existing working potential in the Armenian communities, which was ready to take part in the upcoming construction work.
“The existing lists of citizens will be presented to construction companies planning to carry out construction work this year,” Papikyan noted.
The minister also said that the regional administration of Gegharkunik province submitted a form for applying for participation in construction work. In this regard, he expressed hope that other regions of Armenia will follow this example.
“Thanks to this approach, we will be able to identify the existing potential and send it to construction companies,” Suren Papikyan noted.