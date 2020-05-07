News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia initiating process of involving potential labor migrants in construction work
Armenia initiating process of involving potential labor migrants in construction work
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The Armenian ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures initiated the process of involving potential labor migrants in construction work in the republic, minister Suren Papikyan said on Thursday.

In this regard, according to him, he instructed the governors to take steps to identify the existing working potential in the Armenian communities, which was ready to take part in the upcoming construction work. 

“The existing lists of citizens will be presented to construction companies planning to carry out construction work this year,” Papikyan noted.

The minister also said that the regional administration of Gegharkunik province submitted a form for applying for participation in construction work. In this regard, he expressed hope that other regions of Armenia will follow this example. 

“Thanks to this approach, we will be able to identify the existing potential and send it to construction companies,” Suren Papikyan noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MP: Armenia is still an importing country
Khachatryan stated that Armenia has recorded a...
 Armenian opposition MP: Negative aspects of government's 2019 Program weren't presented
The positive indicators of the 2019 Program of the...
 One dollar passes AMD 483 threshold in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic
200.000 drams were transferred to the account of each of one thousand of medical workers in Yerevan and the regions of RA...
 Over AMD 743 million to be allocated in Armenia to repair educational, sports institutions
The money will be spent on organizing the process of improving the conditions...
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
The 17th anti-crisis measure is also on the agenda…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos