Armenia initiating process of involving potential labor migrants in construction work

Artur Vanetsyan summoned to Special Investigation Service in regard to Mikayel Minasyan's statement

Armenian MP: Armenia is still an importing country

Armenian justice minister: Ministry planning to fully extirpate criminal subculture from prisons

Armenia Special Investigation Service summons National Security Service ex-chief

Armenia 2nd President's son: My father will attend trial tomorrow

Armenia Constitutional Court President congratulates new head of ECHR

Armenian opposition MP: Negative aspects of government's 2019 Program weren't presented

Armenia Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: 2019 was year of resolving accumulated problems

Moody's reaffirms Ameriabank Ba3 rating with Stable Outlook

Armenia gets $9mn investment from diaspora

Azerbaijan Milli Majlis dismisses dozens of employees

Parliament majority member: Armenia revolution still in active period

Georgia to open borders for tourists on July 1

CSTO PA calls on defending historical truth about WWII

Lawsuit filed to declare Armenia ex-FM’s son bankrupt

Freedom House new report: Armenia improves democracy score from 2.93 to 3.00

One dollar passes AMD 483 threshold in Armenia

Brothers transferred to hospital with cut-pierced wounds in Yerevan

Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Kotayk

Russia citizen wanted by her country’s law enforcement turns self in to Armenia Police

Armenia justice minister: Government took some actions to fight against corruption in 2019

Armenian ex-PM to FM: Why isn't Armenia on the list?

Armenia will use new funds for upgrading nuclear plant

Armenia ex-PM to attend session of parliamentary committee leading probe into Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia ex-State Service for Food Safety deputy head files lawsuit against PM

Minister explains why 'outsider' citizens receive government support in Armenia

Armenia improves position by 28 spots in Corruption Perceptions Index

Armenian official: 133 children of orphanages to obtain apartments

Armenia initiating process of involving potential labor migrants in construction work

Armenia parliament speaker attends videoconference on upcoming 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War

Armenia justice minister: Law on civil forfeiture of illegal assets to be in effect in 3-4 months

ECHR rules on case of death of Armenian soldier, 22, during his military service back in 2001

Armenia authorities give considerable part to "informers" in detection of corruption crimes

Leopard returns to Armenia’s Tavush Province after 50 years

UN reports changes in route of illicit drug flows amid COVID-19

Armenia National Security Service dismisses reports on director, other employees’ submitting resignations

Premier, opposition Bright Armenia party leader discuss internal political speculations on Artsakh issue

Armenia National Security Service chief to step down?

Javelin Joint Venture completes 1st F-Model missile production

North-South Road Corridor project’s works in southern Armenia to be transferred to Italian company

Minister on Transparency International report on Armenia: This is exceptional indicator in Armenian history

Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh

Armenia premier does not say what he was discussing with opposition party leader

US to extend Iraq’s permit to import electricity from Iran for 120 days

Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donates AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic

Government approves 17th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia

No prisoner in Armenia tests positive for COVID-19

European officials politicize unrecognized states issue, Artsakh Ombudsman claims

Armenia PM wearing face mask to parliament session

2,253 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Turkey: Minister announces 2nd phase of life during pandemic

Artsakh Ombudsman: Rights of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan violated by international community

Armenia ex-official, former MP dies

PM Pashinyan and Bright Armenia party head hold meeting in parliament

Artsakh Ombudsman proposes to create commission to study army incidents

Justice minister: Final draft constitutional amendments in Armenia will be presented next year

Latest COVID-19 casualties in Armenia are 78 and 66 years old

Over AMD 743 million to be allocated in Armenia to repair educational, sports institutions

Karabakh President bestows high state awards upon group of army soldiers, veterans

Presidential elections in Poland postponed

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,884 in Armenia, 2 new deaths reported

Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian to become General Counsel of Office of Director of National Intelligence

Armenian woman shot dead in Beirut

Israeli Supreme Court approves Netanyahu and Gantz's alliance

Logic of social aid to population in need should be changed, Artsakh Ombudsman says

Artsakh Ombudsman presents report on human rights situation in 2019

Armenia MP tests negative for COVID-19

Armenian Harutyun Sanli dies of COVID-19 in Istanbul

Armenia parliament continues debates on implementation of government's 2019 program

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State: US deeply involved in ensuring course of Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue

Iraqi parliament approves government composition

Newspaper: Armenia parliament is disinfected

Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs to find ex-official’s son at any cost

Pompeo does not rule out US will offer alternative to WHO

Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM to be called to National Security Service

Newspaper: State of emergency in Armenia to be extended on May 14

Armenian MP tested for COVID-19, to get results tomorrow

168.am: Argishti Kyaramyan's appointment may lead to riot at National Security Service

Armenia's Galaxy Group starts petition on change.org

Armenian startup creators working on transporting Armenia citizens to homeland via charter flights

Artur Vanetsyan: Homeland Development Fund's board held its first session

17 people charged, 4 detained under case of Gavar incident

Armenia FM gives diplomatic response to question about Lavrov's statement

Many cars partially under water due to downpour in Yerevan

Armenia Consulate General in Rostov-na-Don addresses citizens subject to military call-up

Armenian official: Development of Gyumri is one of government's priorities

Armenia minister calls on citizens to plan vacation in country this year

Armenian economy minister: There was no shortage of jobs in March

Assistant to Armenian MP tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia PM: I don't know anything about 550,000 unregistered workers

Armenia PM, MP get into dispute about situation in education sector

Armenia State Supervision Service deputy head now performing duties of head

Edward Fitzgerald: Alternatives to imprisonment must be applied for Robert Kocharyan

France-Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry concerned over illegal activities against ex-official’s son

PM Pashinyan's remarks at Armenian parliament, COVID-19 situation update in Armenia, 06.05.20 digest

China urges US not to use tariff threats as weapons

Armenian deputy PM: Government will assist Yerevan city hall in acquiring new vehicles

Armen Sarkissian meets Armenian Human Rights Defender

Armenian and Russian FMs speak about peaceful process of Karabakh conflict

RBC: Russian billionaire Dmitry Bosov commits suicide