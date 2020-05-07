Armenia ex-State Service for Food Safety deputy head files lawsuit against PM

Emin Avetisyan, who was dismissed from the position of deputy head of the State Service for Food Safety of Armenia, has submitted to the Administrative Court a new statement of claim against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Office of the Prime Minister with the demand to annul the decision on dismissing him, as reported the Judicial Information System.
The plaintiff also demands that the court oblige the Office of the Prime Minister to reinstate him in his position and reimburse his salary for the whole period of forced idleness.
According to the information kept of the Judicial Information System, the Administrative Court has returned the first statement of claim, stating that the plaintiff had state legal demands in one statement of claim already and has to present them to the court in the form of separate claims.