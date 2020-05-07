Armenian ex-PM to FM: Why isn't Armenia on the list?

Former Prime Minister of Armenia, Rector of the Armenian-Russian University Armen Darbinyan has tweeted on his microblog, asking Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan why Armenia is not on the list of partnering countries of the European Union’s European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations and posting the link to the official press release.
On May 5, EU ambassadors endorsed a Commission proposal to provide up to EUR 3,000,000,000 of macro-financial assistance to ten enlargement and neighborhood partners to help them cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Financial assistance will be provided in the form of loans on highly favorable terms.
There are ten countries on the list, including Georgia, Albania, Ukraine, Kosovo and Moldova.