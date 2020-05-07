News
Turkey supplies UK with 400 thousand unsuitable protective suits for doctors
Turkey supplies UK with 400 thousand unsuitable protective suits for doctors
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Society

Turkey supplied the UK with unsuitable personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Daily Telegraph reported.

According to it, "every one of the 400,000 gowns brought back from Turkey last month has been impounded in a warehouse outside Heathrow Airport after inspectors found the gear was 'useless' and fell short of UK standards, senior sources said."

The UK Department of Health and Social Care noted that all supplies of personal protective equipment are checked for compliance with safety and quality standards. And if it does not go through quality control processes, it is not transferred to advanced personnel.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
