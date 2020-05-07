Parliament majority member: Armenia revolution still in active period

YEREVAN. – Not only has the revolution in Armenia not ended, but it is in an active period. Viktor Yengibaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction, said this Thursday from the parliament rostrum.
"Armenia summed up 2019 with record economic growth for the last decade, and the state budget grew by 43% compared to 2017," he said. "The chapter of the oligarchy is closed in Armenia."
According to the MP, Armenia has made great achievements in the military sphere, too. "During this period, Armenia has acquired an unprecedented amount and quality of military equipment, production of military equipment has started in the country, revolutionary changes have taken place in the army," he said. "All domestic political changes have reflected on Armenia's standing. Armenia is now perceived as a state with high subjectivity.”
As per Yengibaryan, politics in Armenia no longer implies hypocrisy. "Politics is no longer immorality [in the country]," he added, in particular.
According to him, three laws were adopted on Wednesday, which will change the lives of Armenia’s citizens. "The law on feed will increase the quality of meat, milk, and other food products," he explained. "The leasing law, which will give our citizens and businessmen great opportunities to buy cars, real estate, etc. There are also laws that already work miracles that have not yet been signed, entered into force. For example, over the past month, we have been monitoring what exacerbations the law on confiscation of illegal property has caused.”