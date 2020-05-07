Lawsuit filed to declare Armenia ex-FM’s son bankrupt

YEREVAN. – Claimant Oksen Gyulnazaryan has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Bankruptcy of Armenia with a request to declare, Ara Oskanian—the son of ex-Foreign Minister and former MP Vartan Oskanian—bankrupt. We are informed about this from the judicial information system.
The request was submitted on Wednesday.
To note, Armlur.am reported that Ara Oskanian owed Oksen Gyulnazaryan about 5 million drams, but was unable to pay this amount back, and as a result, he is being forced to declare bankruptcy.