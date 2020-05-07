News
One dollar passes AMD 483 threshold in Armenia
One dollar passes AMD 483 threshold in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.14/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 1.17 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 521.74 (up by AMD 1.94), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 597.26 (down by AMD 0.77), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.55 (down by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 234.16, AMD 26,274.59 and AMD 11,572.32, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
