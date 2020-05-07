News
Number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Georgia nearing number of infected
Number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Georgia nearing number of infected
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society

Number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Georgia is nearing the number of infected, News-Georgia reported referring to Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases Marina Ezugbaia

To date, 331 people have been treated in hospitals receiving patients with coronavirus, and the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus is 275.

And 4,948 people are in quarantine, 491 are in hospitals under the supervision of doctors. Three Georgian citizens were taken for treatment from other countries.
