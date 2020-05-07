Number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Georgia nearing number of infected

Number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Georgia is nearing the number of infected, News-Georgia reported referring to Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases Marina Ezugbaia
To date, 331 people have been treated in hospitals receiving patients with coronavirus, and the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus is 275.
And 4,948 people are in quarantine, 491 are in hospitals under the supervision of doctors. Three Georgian citizens were taken for treatment from other countries.