Armenia Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: 2019 was year of resolving accumulated problems

YEREVAN. – I am not sure that there will ever be a Minister of Labor and Social Affairs in Armenia, or any other country, that everyone will be happy with, and that is normal, because social issues and social reforms are a daily work and a problem that we must solve. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan stated this during Thursday’s National Assembly discussion of the report on the implementation of the government's 2019 program, answering the question of opposition Bright Armenia faction member Armen Yeghiazaryan.

In particular, the MP asked Batoyan to present their shortcomings of the past year. At the same time, the parliamentarian called last year a year of missed opportunities.

In response, the minister said she did not agree that 2019 had failed for them. "If you really think so, I will be grateful if you can point out in which specific domain we have failed," said Batoyan. "Of course, we still have a lot of work to do, and maybe we could have done more, and I never believe that our work was enough, but I'm sure there have been significant changes in 2019. It was a year of resolving the accumulated problems."