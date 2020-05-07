News
Thursday
May 07
Armenian opposition MP: Investments have decreased by almost 2 times compared with 2017
Armenian opposition MP: Investments have decreased by almost 2 times compared with 2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2019, net investments made up AMD 48,100,000,000 in Armenia, but in 2017, net investments made up AMD 93,000,000,000. This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Arkady Khachatryan said in parliament today, stating that capital expenditures have dropped by 70% and that this has an impact on the potential of GDP growth.

“Loans have ex 4,000,000,000,000, 1,000,000,000,000 of which comprises consumer loans, which grew by 30% last year, and mortgage loans, which grew by 40% last year,” the deputy said.
