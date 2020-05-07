Justice minister: E-justice system was introduced in Armenia in 2019

An e-justice system was introduced in Armenia in 2019, and parliament adopted the Judicial Code, which was developed with the study of international experience and received a positive opinion of the CoE Venice Commission, said justice minister Rustam Badasyan.
According to him, programs have been developed to introduce changes in administrative proceedings.
"Certain changes were also introduced in 2019 to the system of the Compulsory Enforcement Service of judicial acts. We are also developing a system for the implementation of the bankruptcy process electronically," he said.