No issue on raising electricity tariff in Armenia is on agenda, minister claims

There is no issue on the agenda for raising the tariff for electricity generated at the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Suren Papikyan said on Thursday.
According to him, the feasibility of attracting new financial resources is being studied to complete the NPP modernization program.
By the way, chair of the public services regulatory commission Garegin Baghramyan last year promised that the tariffs for electricity in Armenia in 2020 will not increase.