News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
No issue on raising electricity tariff in Armenia is on agenda, minister claims
No issue on raising electricity tariff in Armenia is on agenda, minister claims
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

There is no issue on the agenda for raising the tariff for electricity generated at the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Suren Papikyan said on Thursday.

According to him, the feasibility of attracting new financial resources is being studied to complete the NPP modernization program.

By the way, chair of the public services regulatory commission Garegin Baghramyan last year promised that the tariffs for electricity in Armenia in 2020 will not increase.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia gets $9mn investment from diaspora
Construction officially began on the “Areg Energia” solar farm in Saravan region of Vayots Dzor Province…
 Armenia will use new funds for upgrading nuclear plant
According to the minister of territorial administration and infrastructure…
 US to extend Iraq’s permit to import electricity from Iran for 120 days
"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi...
 PM: Gazprom strives to make its subsidiary in Armenia more competitive
This is understandable and acceptable for the authorities...
 Armenia records unprecedented decline in diesel prices, PM claims
Diesel fuel prices have reached AMD 280 in Armenia...
 Number of oil and gas rigs falls in April worldwide by almost a quarter
There were 2140 drilling rigs in April 2019...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos