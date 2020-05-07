Member of Turkish band Grup Yorum dies after 324 days of hunger strike

Ibrahim Gokcek of Turkish band Grup Yorum has died after 324 days of hunger strike, Ahval reported.
Gokcek, a member of the Turkish left group Grup Yorum, ended his hunger strike on May 5 and was taken to hospital for treatment. Another member of the group, Helin Bolek, died on April 3 after a hunger strike.
The hunger strikers demanded the Turkish authorities to lift a ban on the group's activities, including concert performances, cease raids on its cultural center, and release imprisoned band members.
The group is very well known in Turkey, it has performed throughout the country since the 1980s and released almost two dozen albums. Grup Yorum's performances were banned after a coup attempt in 2016. Turkish prosecutors accused members of the group of belonging to DHKP-C.
Bolek and Gokcek were arrested in early 2019. Gokcek was released from prison in February following deteriorating health due to the hunger strike.
Gokcek was the third to die of hunger strike in Turkey since the beginning of April. Mustafa Kocak, who was serving a life sentence on charges of killing a Turkish prosecutor, died in late April after 297 days of hunger strike.
The appeal, published by Grup Yorum friends on March 19, said that Mustafa Kocak was transferred to Kirklar prison, where he decided to start a “death fast”.
According to the appeal, prior to Kocak being moved, he had been 'severely tortured' at Sakran prison.