Armenia Constitutional Court President congratulates new head of ECHR
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan has congratulated Robert Spano on being elected President of the European Court of Human Rights, wishing him success in the exercise of his powers and highlighting the close cooperation between the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights and its importance, as reported on the Facebook page of the Constitutional Court.

In response to the congratulatory remarks, Mr. Spano also attached importance to further promotion of cooperation between the two Courts in an era of many challenges in order to approve standards of protection of human rights in court at a higher level, emphasized the high level of relations between the two Courts in the recent period and reaffirmed his willingness to ensure maintenance of the excellent relations between the two institutions.
