Armenian MP: Armenia made major achievements in defense sector in 2019

There were major achievements in the defense sector in 2019. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Tigran Karapetyan said in parliament today.
According to him, last year was an unprecedented year in the defense sector.
“Armenia made major achievements in four main directions, including armament, engineering structures, the social sector and military industry…In regard to armament, Armenia obtained a multifunctional fighter aircraft for the first time ever. For the first time, the Armed Forces of Armenia had the opportunity to ensure access to any target in the territory of the adversary,” the deputy stated.