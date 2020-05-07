Artur Vanetsyan summoned to Special Investigation Service in regard to Mikayel Minasyan's statement

Artur Vanetsyan has been summoned to the Special Investigation Service in relation to the statement made by ex-Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan. This is stated in the statement that former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan’s representative Lusine Sahakyan posted on her Facebook page.
The statement reads as follows:
“The Special Investigation Service of the Republic of Armenia is preparing a report on the recent statement by Mikayel Minasyan.
Today, within the scope of preparation of the report, the Special Investigation Service summoned Artur Vanetsyan. A legal procedure is underway, yet we won’t make further comments.”