Serious steps should be taken to develop agricultural sector in Armenia, MP says

Steps must be taken to develop the agricultural sector in Armenia, said Prosperous Armenia party MP Mikayel Melkumyan on Thursday.
The MP presented the structure of a mixed domestic product to find out if it is satisfactory.
"The growth of trade and services was unprecedented, together they amounted to 54%, agriculture - 12%," he said. "Construction recorded an increase of 7.5%, industry - 19.5% and net taxes - 7.5%."
According to him, agriculture in our GDP is only AMD 859 billion.
He noted that from 380 to 400 thousand people work in the agricultural sector in Armenia. And if in previous years labor productivity in Armenia amounted to $ 550-600 a month, now it has fallen to $ 350-400 altogether.
According to Melkumyan, there are both objective and subjective reasons for this.