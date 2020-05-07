Armenian citizen: What is happening in Etchmiadzin is vandalism at level of mayor

What is happening in Etchmiadzin today is vandalism at the level of the mayor. This is what a Facebook user declared live on Facebook today, showing how people are cutting the trees on a sidewalk.
“Illegal tree felling is going on in Etchmiadzin. I call on the Armenian authorities to call their political team’s member Diana Gasparyan to order, and I call on Diana Gasparyan to write her resignation letter and step down because the last green zones in Etchmiadzin are being eliminated through her,” the user said.
According to the Facebook user, one of the people in the video is the city’s environmentalist.