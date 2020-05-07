Ara Vardanyan: Nikol Pashinyan's programs to combat COVID-19 have failed

Zelenskyy appoints Saakashvili head of Executive Committee of Reforms

COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group calls on Finance Ministry to present report

Trump's personal valet tests positive for COVID-19

Artsakh Commandant for emergency situation sets restrictions on entry and exit in Shahumyan region

2 Yerevan men threatening to jump off bridge, demand that PM's assistant come

Armenian citizen: What is happening in Etchmiadzin is vandalism at level of mayor

Canada FM: There has not been any change to our position on Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian MP: Armenia made major achievements in defense sector in 2019

Armenia PM's wife visits café with daughter, posts photo

Armenia health minister visits café (PHOTO)

Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate raising awareness and monitoring across country

Artur Vanetsyan's Homeland Development Fund's board of trustees holds session

168.am: Artur Vanetsyan said 'thank you, goodbye' and left the Special Investigation Service

Armenian MP: Bringing Artsakh back to negotiating table is difficult and ongoing process

Armenian ruling party MP on talks over settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia and Poland FMs hold phone talk

Iran MFA: US in no position to raise issues about JCPOA

Update on COVID-19 in Armenia, Armenian ex-PM invited to parliament's committee of inquiry, 07.05.20 digest

Putin and Trump discuss COVID-19 and oil issues

Prosperous Armenia party: Share of loans in GDP increased and amounted to 61%

Azerbaijani MFA reacts to Armenian PM's statement

Russia and Turkey are negotiating the delivery of additional S-400s

Prosperous Armenia party: No serious increase in direct investments recorded

Armenian opposition MP: Investments have decreased by almost 2 times compared with 2017

State Duma MP tests positive for COVID-19

Number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Georgia nearing number of infected

Serious steps should be taken to develop agricultural sector in Armenia, MP says

2 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19

Armenian MP: Oligarchy not fully extirpated from Armenia

Artur Vanetsyan summoned to Special Investigation Service in regard to Mikayel Minasyan's statement

Armenian MP: Armenia is still an importing country

Turkey supplies UK with 400 thousand unsuitable protective suits for doctors

Armenian justice minister: Ministry planning to fully extirpate criminal subculture from prisons

Armenia Special Investigation Service summons National Security Service ex-chief

Armenia 2nd President's son: My father will attend trial tomorrow

Member of Turkish band Grup Yorum dies after 324 days of hunger strike

Armenia Constitutional Court President congratulates new head of ECHR

Armenian opposition MP: Negative aspects of government's 2019 Program weren't presented

21 persons charged under case of Armenia's Gavar incident

Armenia Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: 2019 was year of resolving accumulated problems

Moody's reaffirms Ameriabank Ba3 rating with Stable Outlook

Armenia gets $9mn investment from diaspora

Azerbaijan Milli Majlis dismisses dozens of employees

Parliament majority member: Armenia revolution still in active period

No issue on raising electricity tariff in Armenia is on agenda, minister claims

Justice minister: E-justice system was introduced in Armenia in 2019

Georgia to open borders for tourists on July 1

CSTO PA calls on defending historical truth about WWII

Lawsuit filed to declare Armenia ex-FM’s son bankrupt

Freedom House new report: Armenia improves democracy score from 2.93 to 3.00

One dollar passes AMD 483 threshold in Armenia

Brothers transferred to hospital with cut-pierced wounds in Yerevan

Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Kotayk

Russia citizen wanted by her country’s law enforcement turns self in to Armenia Police

Armenia justice minister: Government took some actions to fight against corruption in 2019

Armenian ex-PM to FM: Why isn't Armenia on the list?

Armenia will use new funds for upgrading nuclear plant

Armenia ex-PM to attend session of parliamentary committee leading probe into Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia ex-State Service for Food Safety deputy head files lawsuit against PM

Minister explains why 'outsider' citizens receive government support in Armenia

Armenia improves position by 28 spots in Corruption Perceptions Index

Armenian official: 133 children of orphanages to obtain apartments

Armenia initiating process of involving potential labor migrants in construction work

Armenia parliament speaker attends videoconference on upcoming 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War

Armenia justice minister: Law on civil forfeiture of illegal assets to be in effect in 3-4 months

ECHR rules on case of death of Armenian soldier, 22, during his military service back in 2001

Armenia authorities give considerable part to "informers" in detection of corruption crimes

Leopard returns to Armenia’s Tavush Province after 50 years

UN reports changes in route of illicit drug flows amid COVID-19

Armenia National Security Service dismisses reports on director, other employees’ submitting resignations

Premier, opposition Bright Armenia party leader discuss internal political speculations on Artsakh issue

Armenia National Security Service chief to step down?

Javelin Joint Venture completes 1st F-Model missile production

North-South Road Corridor project’s works in southern Armenia to be transferred to Italian company

Minister on Transparency International report on Armenia: This is exceptional indicator in Armenian history

Nine people under COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh

Armenia premier does not say what he was discussing with opposition party leader

US to extend Iraq’s permit to import electricity from Iran for 120 days

Benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan donate AMD 300 million for fight against pandemic