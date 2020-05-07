168.am: Artur Vanetsyan said 'thank you, goodbye' and left the Special Investigation Service

Today, former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan was summoned to the Special Investigation Service in regard to the statement made by former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan, the Special Investigation Service informed Vanetsyan that it is preparing a report and rumor has it that he is part of the case, and the Special Investigation Service will let him know if a criminal case will be instituted or not in ten days. In essence, this was the reason why the Special Investigation Service summoned him, as reported 168.am.
According to 168.am, the former director of the National Security Service didn’t give a testimony.
“Thank you, goodbye,” Artur Vanetsyan said and left the Special Investigation Service.
As reported earlier, Artur Vanetsyan was summoned to the Special Investigation Service in regard to the statement by former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan, and this is what Vanetsyan’s attorney Lusine Sahakyan wrote on her Facebook page.
During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Artur Vanetsyan’s attorney Lusine Sahakyan confirmed the news that Vanetsyan had stayed at the Special Investigation Service for a short while and had already left.
Recently, ex-Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan declared that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had offered him a deal through former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan, that is, Pashinyan had said the criminal prosecution against him would be discontinued, if he agreed to transmit a symbolic amount to a certain fund and not be involved in politics. According to Mikayel Minasyan, he rejected the offer.