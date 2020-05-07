Armenia and Poland FMs hold phone talk

At the initiative of Poland, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone talk with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Mnatsakanyan and Czaputowicz exchanged views on the challenges due to the novel coronavirus and the steps and actions to address them, including within the framework of cooperation with the European Union.
In the context of the bilateral agenda, the foreign ministers expressed willingness to intensify the Polish-Armenian cooperation in sectors of mutual interest.
During the phone talk, the ministers touched upon the Armenia-European Union partnership and emphasized the importance of the Eastern Partnership format as a platform that promotes value-based cooperation. In this context, Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed the role of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the European Union and EU member states.