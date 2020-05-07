Azerbaijani MFA reacts to Armenian PM's statement

Azerbaijani MFA spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva, commented on the statement voiced by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan during his parliament's speech.
According to the PM, Yerevan’s position on resolving the conflict has not changed at all since 2018.
"With this statement, the Armenian Prime Minister acknowledges that it is Armenia that impedes the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and thus the maintenance of peace and security in the region. This statement clearly shows who is refusing to negotiate, to comply with the requirements of the international community, and first of all, demands of the UN Security Council resolutions, and thus who is hindering the settlement of the conflict," Abdullayeva said.
The spokeswoman noted that the Armenian leadership must understand that such statements do not serve the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.
"The Armenian leadership must realize that Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with its Constitution and the norms and principles of international law. Armenia is accountable for the rise of any tension within the settlement of the conflict", she added.