Artur Vanetsyan's Homeland Development Fund's board of trustees holds session

The board of trustees of Homeland Development Fund today held a session chaired by president of the board of trustees Artur Vanetsyan, as reported on the Facebook page of the Homeland Development Fund.
“Today we are initiating a great task that will be targeted at the development of our homeland, the implementation of various programs and projects in our homeland, and I am certain that the trustees’ professionalism and human attributes will only serve for implementation of good deeds for our homeland and for the welfare of our people,” Vanetsyan said.
The board of trustees discussed several work-related issues, including the applications for the grant contest declared from April 23 to 30. The first grant program covers three areas, including remote lessons, investigative journalism and human rights protection amid state of emergency (force-majeure). Out of the nearly 70 applications, the board of trustees approved 15 in the first stage. The winners of the grant contest will be announced after discussions in the second stage.