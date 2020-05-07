News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Putin and Trump discuss COVID-19 and oil issues
Putin and Trump discuss COVID-19 and oil issues
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

and US presidents have held a phone talk and discussed COVID-19 and oil issues.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism.

In discussing the situation on the coronavirus pandemic, a positive assessment was given to bilateral cooperation. The parties agreed to further increase coordination in this regard. The American side proposed to send a batch of medical equipment to Russia.

Presidents touched upon the situation in the world oil market. The timeliness of the conclusion of the new OPEC + agreement has been noted.

The importance of maintaining Russian-American dialogue and contacts in various fields has been reaffirmed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM's wife visits café with daughter, posts photo
Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of...
 Armenia health minister visits café (PHOTO)
Facebook user Eva Sonyan wrote that the...
 Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate raising awareness and monitoring across country
The HLI has urged to strictly observe the...
 State Duma MP tests positive for COVID-19
Maximova's assistant told RIA Novosti that the deputy is in serious condition...
 Number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Georgia nearing number of infected
To date, 331 people have been treated in hospitals receiving patients with coronavirus.
 2 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19
The two infected citizens are from the same family...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos