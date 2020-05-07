Putin and Trump discuss COVID-19 and oil issues

and US presidents have held a phone talk and discussed COVID-19 and oil issues.
According to the Kremlin’s press service, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism.
In discussing the situation on the coronavirus pandemic, a positive assessment was given to bilateral cooperation. The parties agreed to further increase coordination in this regard. The American side proposed to send a batch of medical equipment to Russia.
Presidents touched upon the situation in the world oil market. The timeliness of the conclusion of the new OPEC + agreement has been noted.
The importance of maintaining Russian-American dialogue and contacts in various fields has been reaffirmed.