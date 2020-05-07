Armenian ruling party MP on talks over settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

In the context of foreign policy, I would like to touch upon the major achievements that have been made in regard to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Tatevik Hayrapetyan said during a parliamentary session today. “We have already declared that Armenia is negotiating with its own agenda, and this has sparked several questions. The priority of the agenda is the creation of an atmosphere of mutual confidence. We can truly talk, discuss and debate. However, how can there be any decision that is inacceptable for the nations?” she said, adding that it is necessary to maintain the ceasefire regime.
The deputy also mentioned the importance of the reciprocal visits of journalists from Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan in the context of humanitarian actions.