Thursday
May 07
Armenian MP: Bringing Artsakh back to negotiating table is difficult and ongoing process
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Bringing Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) back to the negotiating table is a difficult and ongoing process and requires persistent efforts. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Tatevik Hayrapetyan said during a discussion on the report on the implementation of the government’s 2019 Program in parliament today.

According to her, the active ties between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Artsakh and the active discussions of the political leaderships of the two Armenian states, as well as the fact that the Prime Minister of Armenia addressed the candidates of the nationwide elections of Artsakh and called on them to express their stances on the solutions for the Artsakh issue that are under consideration, shows the inclusivity, which is a major resource for us to show that the negotiations won’t be objective without the return of Stepanakert to the negotiating table.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
