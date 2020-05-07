News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate raising awareness and monitoring across country
Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate raising awareness and monitoring across country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The territorial subdivisions of the Health and Labor Inspectorate (HLI) of Armenia in Yerevan and provinces are carrying out large-scale activities for awareness-raising and monitoring across the country, as reported on the Facebook page of the Health and Labor Inspectorate.

The Facebook post reads as follows:

“The inspectors of the HLI inform economic operators that, taking as a basis the government’s decision on declaring state of emergency, the decisions of the Commandant have laid down the rules for being involved in types of temporarily unrestricted (permitted) economic activities with the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the operation of economic entities.

The HLI has urged to strictly observe the provisions prescribed by the annexes to the decision.

The HLI also informs that liability measures prescribed by law are applied, if an economic entity fails to observe the prescribed rules while being involved in types of temporarily restricted activities.

At the same time, the HLI is sending awareness sheets to the e-mail addresses of thousands of economic operators and is preparing informational materials."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM's wife visits café with daughter, posts photo
Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of...
 Armenia health minister visits café (PHOTO)
Facebook user Eva Sonyan wrote that the...
 Putin and Trump discuss COVID-19 and oil issues
They have exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism...
 State Duma MP tests positive for COVID-19
Maximova's assistant told RIA Novosti that the deputy is in serious condition...
 Number of people recovering from COVID-19 in Georgia nearing number of infected
To date, 331 people have been treated in hospitals receiving patients with coronavirus.
 2 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19
The two infected citizens are from the same family...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos