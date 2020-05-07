Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate raising awareness and monitoring across country

The territorial subdivisions of the Health and Labor Inspectorate (HLI) of Armenia in Yerevan and provinces are carrying out large-scale activities for awareness-raising and monitoring across the country, as reported on the Facebook page of the Health and Labor Inspectorate.
The Facebook post reads as follows:
“The inspectors of the HLI inform economic operators that, taking as a basis the government’s decision on declaring state of emergency, the decisions of the Commandant have laid down the rules for being involved in types of temporarily unrestricted (permitted) economic activities with the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the operation of economic entities.
The HLI has urged to strictly observe the provisions prescribed by the annexes to the decision.
The HLI also informs that liability measures prescribed by law are applied, if an economic entity fails to observe the prescribed rules while being involved in types of temporarily restricted activities.
At the same time, the HLI is sending awareness sheets to the e-mail addresses of thousands of economic operators and is preparing informational materials."