Trump's personal valet tests positive for COVID-19
Trump's personal valet tests positive for COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

A member of the US Navy who serves as one of US President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about the President’s possible exposure to the virus.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
