2 Yerevan men threatening to jump off bridge, demand that PM's assistant come
2 Yerevan men threatening to jump off bridge, demand that PM's assistant come
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Two male citizens of Yerevan between the ages of 30 and 35 are threatening to jump off Victory Bridge, as reported Shamshyan.com.

The firefighting-rescue squad of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia promptly left for the scene and are convincing the citizens to not jump off the bridge. The men are demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s assistant Nairi Sargsyan arrive at the scene of the incident.

The men say they want Sargsyan to come and listen to them and provide financial assistance. They are still being convinced. The on-duty group of ambulance doctors of Yerevan, as well as the operative group of the National Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the group of the Psychological Service Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have also arrived at the scene.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
